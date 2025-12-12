Frozen Assets Happy Hour Summit

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Warm up your winter by celebrating our community's greatest asset — our lakes! Join us for a lively happy-hour reception and forum featuring local leaders, with remarks from Dane County Executive Melissa Agard and a panel discussion with area mayors, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn, and Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley.

Mingle and connect with neighbors from throughout the watershed and learn how broader stewardship actions are being coordinated through the Renew the Blue Council, a cross-sector coalition convened by Clean Lakes Alliance to achieve swimmable lakes, resilient landscapes, and a thriving watershed community.

