Frozen Assets Week

press release: The annual Frozen Assets Festival will take place on February 4-5, at The Edgewater. As always, this family-friendly daytime event will be FREE and open to all. Learn more at cleanlakesalliance.org/frozen-assets.

Prior to the festival, a week's worth of events take place:

Saturday, January 28 – Night Ice and DJ on the Plaza: Chill out with us on the Grand Plaza and Ice Rink for Night ICE 2023, an outdoor party featuring Milwaukee Bucks official DJ and Producer, DJ Shawna, live in the booth overlooking Lake Mendota from 7-9 p.m. Her talent has been heard as the NCAA Women’s Final Four Official DJ, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2020 Official DJ for the Ryder Cup. She’s also opened for major acts such as Lizzo, Ani DiFranco, Shaq (AKA DJ Diesel), and Jonas Blue to name a few.You won’t want to miss the sights and sounds of Night ICE, kicking off the festival week. Events kick off with opening DJ’s at 5 p.m. Warm up with a hot drink or cool down with a spin around the rink…you’re sure to have a “nICE” night!If you’d rather start out your night inside, support the lakes and reserve tickets for dinner at The Statehouse, which will feature a three-course prix-fixe menu (menu below). Tickets are $150 with 50% of all ticket sales going to Clean Lakes Alliance. Reservations here.

Sunday, January 29 – Sunday Funday: It’s time for a Sunday Funday! Head over to the Grand Plaza for ice skating and the inaugural Ice Block delivery — each sculpture will weigh more than 1,000 pounds! These massive slabs will be the home to live sculpture carvings for the week, showcasing ice carvers from Art Below Zero.Enjoy brunch from The Statehouse, or join the watch party for NFL Championship games in the Boathouse.

Monday, January 30 – Women in Water & Sustainability panel discussion, in the Grand Ballroom 4-6 p.m.: Join Clean Lakes Alliance and TEMPO Madison to learn from women leading water and sustainability efforts in Wisconsin. This Clean Lakes 101 event will feature a panel discussion with Jane Elder, former Executive Director of the Wisconsin Academy; Dana Hatch, Research Manager at Virent; and Laura Hicklin, Director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. Women in Water & Sustainability will be emceed by WKOW’s Meteorologist Alexis Clemons. Registration is FREE – all registered attendees will receive a complimentary beverage and parking at The Edgewater. Register here. ALSO: Live Sculpting from Art Below Zero, starting at 4 p.m.; and Frozen Skate at the Ice Rink, 5-7 p.m.: Do you want to build a snowman? Join us for a “Frozen” Skate, sponsored by Cassin Wolfe, Modern Woodmen of America, at The Edgewater, with special guests Elsa and Anna and a few of their friends! Stop in the Icehouse for some “Frozen” treats including snow cones (adult versions too!) and more. Warm up with sip of hot cocoa and munch on our Snowman snack mix.

Tuesday, January 31 – Live Ice Sculpting: Live Ice Sculpting from Art Below Zero, starting at 4 p.m.; and Tropical Tuesday, 5-9 p.m. Our Tropical Tuesday skate will have you on island time! Grab a lei and feel the cool Lake Mendota breeze as you jam to Jimmy Buffet around the rink.Warm up with our Lakeside Luau with the Downtowners in The Boathouse with some of our summer favorites including The Boathouse Margarita and the Mendota Colada.

Wednesday, February 1 – What’s up Downtown with Downtown Madison Inc, 8 – 9 a.m.: Downtown Madison Inc. starts the day with their monthly meeting discussing the lakes and their importance to our city. Register here. ALSO: Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk Packet Pick-up, 3-7 p.m.: Beat the rush on race day and pick up your packet early on 5th floor of The Edgewater (immediately off entrance from parking garage); Live Sculpting from Art Below Zero, starting at 4 p.m.; Youth Hockey Skate, 5-9 p.m.: Wear your youth hockey jersey and skate for free as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Head over to The Boathouse to watch the UW Badger Women’s Basketball team take on Ohio State.

Thursday, February 2 – Frozen Night Out with Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, 4-6 p.m.: You’ll have s’more fun at our Frozen Night Out, sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. Warm up around the firepit with a hot toddy or get creative at the s’mores station. Purchase a $10 ticket, or 3 for $20 to play indoor games and win prizes. Outdoors a $10 ticket will give you a guess as to how many pennies are frozen in a block of ice. Closest guess wins the pennies! Additionally, enjoy outdoor ice games like Tic Tac Toe, Bean Bag Toss, and a Graffiti Wall. Register here. ALSO: Live Sculpting from Art Below Zero, starting at 4 p.m.; Frozen Assets Pond Hockey Tournament, 4-8 p.m.: NEW! Join us for the first annual Frozen Assets Pond Hockey Tournament on rinks built right on frozen Lake Mendota! Come early for a stop at The Boathouse for a brew from the beer garden and then gather round the rinks. Teams will play through 8 p.m., with the finals on Friday, 2/3. Register here.

Friday, February 3 – Brewgrass Concert and Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m.: Surprise! We’ve planned a pop-up Winter Friday Night Brewgrass concert. Summer concert goers wear their favorite flannel and get ready for Friday Fish Fry from the Icehouse at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. – and don’t forget your favorite brews on tap. ALSO: Kites on Mendota – Night Fly, Dusk: For the first time, large show kites will dot the sky over Lake Mendota at night! These LED-lit kites will fly high in the air for a unique nighttime display; Ice Sculpture Display Lighting, 6 p.m.: After a week of work, we’ll have the sculptures finished and ready to light for the night!; Clean Lakes Pond Hockey Championships, 5-8 p.m.: The winners of Thursday night’s games will square off for the championship