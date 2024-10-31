× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: F.R.P. is the host of “Tropical Riddims” every Saturday at 12pm on 89.9 WORT FM and "Cool Reggae Beats" every Saturday at 4pm on 98.7 WVMO! We’re excited to welcome him to the Lola’s DJ booth on Halloween for a special “Ska-lloween” edition of our Thursday Global Grooves night. Expect an all vinyl set of early ska, rocksteady and roots reggae grooves from Desmond Dekker, The Maytals and more! Costumes welcomed and encouraged! Ras-pect!

ABOUT GLOBAL GROOVES: Every Thursday we celebrate music from around the world with our Global Grooves night! Whether it’s Latin or Brazilian grooves, French disco, Afrobeat, Japanese city pop or funky tropical sounds….these global sounds are handpicked by some of Madison’s finest DJs, designed for vibe and guaranteed to groove!