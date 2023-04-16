× Expand Annie Beedy A person in front of a wall. Fruit Bats

$30 ($25 adv.).

media release: Eric D. Johnson’s Fruit Bats released a new song, “Waking Up in Los Angeles,” in support of an extensive April and May tour in the United States and Canada.

“Waking Up in Los Angeles” – Fruit Bats’ first newly composed material since 2021’s The Pet Parade and the following single “Rips Me Up” – strolls out of bed with a strident guitar strum, shaker percussion, and buoyant drumbeat; daydreaming of shimmering, affirming, groovy times ahead. The song’s message is a longing for place but also a hope for contentment in the present, when Johnson sings: “Well, we all want a home – metaphorical or real / Some place to make us feel whole.”

“This is a sad song masquerading as a happy one,” Johnson says. “Or maybe vice versa? This might be the first song I’ve written where the first verse is a disclaimer – and, yes, I am talking to YOU with this one. This is about spiritual homes, the geography of the heart, and waking up in a weird, hard world where the birds still sing.”

In conjunction with the release of new music, Fruit Bats announce a two-month tour beginning on April 12 in Indianapolis, IN and ending on May 27 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.