DJs FruitL00p, Hippie Militia, Lady Omisha
to
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Voss, Spinoff & Crucible Madison presents:
Another installment of our weekly electronic music event, with a gay little twist:
Come out and celebrate pride with an all-queer lineup!
Ft:
- FruitL00p
- Hippie Militia
- Lady Omisha
Drink Special: 6$ Doubles Until 11
Open Decks
Flow space
Games
Live art + Vending
Doors 9pm ~ Music & open decks* @ 9:00 - 10:30**.
21+ $5 Cover
* Must bring a Rekordbox-analyzed USB + sign up with a host to participate.
** Open Deck Times may be shortened or lengthened depending on set times/number of artists