DJs FruitL00p, Hippie Militia, Lady Omisha

media release: Voss, Spinoff & Crucible Madison presents:

Another installment of our weekly electronic music event, with a gay little twist:

Come out and celebrate pride with an all-queer lineup!

Ft:

- FruitL00p

- Hippie Militia

- Lady Omisha

Drink Special: 6$ Doubles Until 11

Open Decks

Flow space

Games

Live art + Vending

Doors 9pm ~ Music & open decks* @ 9:00 - 10:30**.

21+ $5 Cover

* Must bring a Rekordbox-analyzed USB + sign up with a host to participate.

** Open Deck Times may be shortened or lengthened depending on set times/number of artists