press release: This show produced by Local Madison Comedy is modeled after traditionally British panel-style comedy shows with some before and after standup sets as well. Games, gags, twists, tricks, and turns commence during this highly interactive comedy experience with some of the best comedians from the festival joining the panel! Watch as two teams compete for the ultimate prize of nothing, and have a good time in the meantime.

Featuring Ian John, Prateek Srivastava, Carly Malison, David Lonstein, with standup from Nick Lynch and John Egan.

Hosted by Matt Jordan

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!