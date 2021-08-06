press release: $10.

Join us late night Friday, August 6, for FUBAR! A demented comedy gameshow. Four of Madison Comedy Week's most hilarious performers will take on challenges, answer trivia, and compete to earn the title of, well, winning!

Matt Jordan and Brook Whitehead Host the lovely: Olivia Witt, Cosmo Nomikos, Tyler Jackson, Spark Tabor

This will be a great show you don't want to miss!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.