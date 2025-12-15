Fuel Your Best Ski Season: Nutrition for the Endurance Athlete

media release: Madison Nordic Ski Club invites you to discover how smart, sustainable nutrition can elevate your training and recovery. Tara LaRowe will break down evidence-based fueling strategies—what to eat pre/during/post workouts, how needs vary by age and activity level, and how to choose supplements wisely.

Expect a 40–45 minute presentation plus 20 minutes of Nordic-ski-specific activities and Q&A. You’ll leave with practical tools, fresh ideas, and resources to help you build habits that support everyday performance.

Free for Madnorski members, $10 suggested donation for public

RSVP: Please reserve your spot as space is limited!

Have a favorite cookbook or recipe? Share it with others at our nutrition resource table! (Please label your item with your name and collect it at the end of the session. Thanks!)