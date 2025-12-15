Fuel Your Best Ski Season: Nutrition for the Endurance Athlete

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Madison Nordic Ski Club invites you to discover how smart, sustainable nutrition can elevate your training and recovery. Tara LaRowe will break down evidence-based fueling strategies—what to eat pre/during/post workouts, how needs vary by age and activity level, and how to choose supplements wisely.

Expect a 40–45 minute presentation plus 20 minutes of Nordic-ski-specific activities and Q&A. You’ll leave with practical tools, fresh ideas, and resources to help you build habits that support everyday performance.

Free for Madnorski members, $10 suggested donation for public

RSVP: Please reserve your spot as space is limited!

Have a favorite cookbook or recipe? Share it with others at our nutrition resource table! (Please label your item with your name and collect it at the end of the session. Thanks!)

Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
Recreation
651-301-9221
