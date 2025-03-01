media release: Fugu Dugu is Chicago’s powerhouse female-led international gypsy rock band, known for their electrifying performances and vibrant sound. Their music takes listeners on a journey through the rich cultural landscapes of Moldova, the mountains of Romania, and the railways of Ukraine and Russia. Infused with elements of Klezmer and Americana, Fugu Dugu’s dynamic style is often compared to a “young female Gogol Bordello.” The band has collaborated with several renowned world music icons, including the “Godfather of Ukrainian rock” and Vopli Vidoplyasova founder Oleg Skrypka, guitar virtuoso Enver Izmaylov, Grammy Award winners The Klezmatics, and many others. In 2024, Fugu Dugu released their debut album, Lunatic Parade, toured 15 cities across the USA, and headlined major world music festivals on both the East and West Coasts.

Fugu Dudu played in Madison before as band of a legendary Oleg Skrypka and is now bringing to the city their solo show “Lunatic Parade” of original songs in 5 different languages

