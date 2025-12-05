The Full Advanced Weightlifting System

Join John Lattimore live somewhere in Wisconsin or the U.S. for an online non-commercial fundraiser for the Advanced Weightlifting System.

This free 40-minute session is completely open to the public from anywhere in the world – I’ll share the full story of how AWS came to be, the core idea behind it, why it matters for intermediate and advanced lifters, and where the project stands today while it being fundraised!

Any voluntary donations made during or after the webinar will go directly toward building and educating everyone about the system. No registration limit and no charge to attend!

Watch here tonight at 7 PM Central: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86830965877?pwd=iFOQgbajz29IMScu38aJgeVKJLCaKU.1