Full Light

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This classical and timeless Christmas ballet will be sure to put your heart in the holiday spirit!

Enjoy dancers from all over the world as they intricately dance to George Friederic Handel’s Messiah!

Presented on the Drury Stage by Magnum Opus. Director & choreographer Abigail Henninger; technical director Jim Vogel.

Theater & Dance
