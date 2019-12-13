Full Light

Magnum Opus Ballet

Google Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00

City Church 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Full light is a full length ballet set to the glorious score of Handel's Messiah. Ten dancers from around the country will help focus your heart and soul on the reason for the season. Don't miss this chance to sit back and reflect this holiday season!

November 24, 2:30 pm -The McComb-Bruchs PAC. Wautoma. Tickets-$15

December 7, 7:30 pm - Stoughton Village Players Theater. Stoughton. Tickets $15

December 13, 7:30 pm - City Church. Madison. Tickets $15

December 20, 7:30 pm - The Play Circle. Madison. Tickets $22

Info

City Church 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Full Light - 2019-12-13 19:30:00