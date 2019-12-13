× Expand Kat Stiennon Magnum Opus dancer Lexie Ehmann.

press release: Full light is a full length ballet set to the glorious score of Handel's Messiah. Ten dancers from around the country will help focus your heart and soul on the reason for the season. Don't miss this chance to sit back and reflect this holiday season!

November 24, 2:30 pm -The McComb-Bruchs PAC. Wautoma. Tickets-$15

December 7, 7:30 pm - Stoughton Village Players Theater. Stoughton. Tickets $15

December 13, 7:30 pm - City Church. Madison. Tickets $15

December 20, 7:30 pm - The Play Circle. Madison. Tickets $22