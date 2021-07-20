RSVP for Full Moon 5K

press release: Registration this year will be ONLINE ONLY (no day-of or in-person registration) and closes at 11:59 pm on July 20. Cost is just $25! Registration is limited to just 500 runners and typically fills fast, so make sure you sign up early and get a spot. Also please register before June 24 to guarantee you receive the correct shirt size.

Thursday July 22, 2021, schedule:

10:00 am – 3:00 pm – Packet pick-up at Movin’ Shoes

6:00pm – Neighborhood pre-race party beginning at 6pm at Bernie’s Beach hosted by JJdDJ !

hosted by ! 7:00 pm – Packet pickup starts @ Olin Park Shelter

8:30 pm – Packet-pick up ends and runners should begin walking to Bernie’s Beach from the Olin Park Shelter for the race start

from the Olin Park Shelter for the race start 8:40pm – Last person should begin walking to the start at Bernie’s Beach

9:00pm – 5K race mass start. The race will be chip timed and not gun timed, so that participants’ time will start once they cross the starting mats. This will allow people to spread out and give everyone a fair, yet safe way to start. We will not have starting waves.

10:00pm – There will be no post-race party or raffle giveaway at the event this year. All award recipients and potential raffle prize winners will be notified to come pick up their awards at a later date.