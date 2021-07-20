RSVP for Full Moon 5K
Bernie's Beach 901 Gilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Registration this year will be ONLINE ONLY (no day-of or in-person registration) and closes at 11:59 pm on July 20. Cost is just $25! Registration is limited to just 500 runners and typically fills fast, so make sure you sign up early and get a spot. Also please register before June 24 to guarantee you receive the correct shirt size.
Thursday July 22, 2021, schedule:
- 10:00 am – 3:00 pm – Packet pick-up at Movin’ Shoes
- 6:00pm – Neighborhood pre-race party beginning at 6pm at Bernie’s Beach hosted by JJdDJ!
- 7:00 pm – Packet pickup starts @ Olin Park Shelter
- 8:30 pm – Packet-pick up ends and runners should begin walking to Bernie’s Beach from the Olin Park Shelter for the race start
- 8:40pm – Last person should begin walking to the start at Bernie’s Beach
- 9:00pm – 5K race mass start. The race will be chip timed and not gun timed, so that participants’ time will start once they cross the starting mats. This will allow people to spread out and give everyone a fair, yet safe way to start. We will not have starting waves.
- 10:00pm – There will be no post-race party or raffle giveaway at the event this year. All award recipients and potential raffle prize winners will be notified to come pick up their awards at a later date.
- 100% of the proceeds from Karl Harter’s Full Moon 5k presented by Movin’ Shoes will benefit charity
- Proceeds will benefit Karl Harter Head and Neck Cancer Scholarship at UW Madison. The scholarship provides pilot research funds and support to students and fellows engaged in head and neck cancer research at the University of Wisconsin.
- Proceeds will also benefit children at Lincoln Elementary School in Madison, WI. For many years, Movin’ Shoes has worked with various schools and local running programs to help children in need and promote the sport. Lincoln Elementary School in Madison, WI serves 400 students in grades pre-kindergarten through grade 5. It is comprised of a staff who serve a diverse student community. Students receive instruction in English and/or Spanish Dual Language Immersion settings. Lincoln staff attend to the whole child through a core content areas supported by the arts, PE, technology, and enrichment clubs. Teachers facilitate the learning of social-emotional skills through formal instruction in both Second Step and PBS (pause/breathe/smile). Lincoln collaborates with families as partners and has established relationships with the University of Wisconsin, School of Education and Center for Healthy Minds, St. Mary’s/Dean, Employee Trust Funds, Movin’ Shoes, and Findorf
- Find more information by clicking here.
