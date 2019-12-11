press release: Celebrating the Yuletide Full Moon with candlelight and sacred Fire imagery. Bring a candleholder and red or green taper candle to kindle.

Full Moon Circle evenings are held on or near the evening of the Full Moon, and typically are held 7-9 PM. Each evening includes ritual, meditation, discussion, and socializing. Depending on focus and weather, some or all of the evening may be held outdoors. Full Moon Circle evenings are facilitated by Selena Fox and/or other members of the Full Moon Circle.

Please pre-register at https://www.circlesanctuary. org/index.php/events/full- moon-circle