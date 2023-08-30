media release: Come join us for an unforgettable night at Budding Butterfly on East Main Street in beautiful downtown Sun Prairie. We are hosting an enchanting Full Moon Fire event! Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing glow of the moon as it illuminates the night sky, creating a magical atmosphere. Witness the breathtaking display of fire dancing and feel the warmth of the flames. This in-person event promises an evening filled with wonder, excitement, and a sense of community. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to connect with nature and ignite your senses. Mark your calendars and be part of the Full Moon Fire!

Participants can choose to create “releasing bundles” from hand-foraged local healing plants, writing down what they intend to release and what they are attracting in its stead. Then the bundles are burned in our intimate green space right behind the shop. Participants are encouraged to relax with us around our fire, which is constructed in a 100 year old antique cauldron, as we enjoy conversation, play singing bowls, drums, and sound tools, and watch the beautiful full moon rise over our heads.

Wednesday, August 30th 8pm-10pm, Budding Butterfly, 101 e main st Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Tickets $10 (seating limited)