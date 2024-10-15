Full Moon Hike

media release: Explore the Lakeshore Nature Preserve's Picnic Point while sipping hot cocoa with Outdoor UW under the full moon!

Grab your friends and take an evening stroll through with our Outdoor UW hiking leaders and a group of new friends. On this stroll, you will learn about and experience new portions of campus that have explorable outdoor landscapes, some historical information about the area, and how you can get active outdoors this winter. All are welcome for this very beginner-friendly hike along the Nature Lakeshore Preserve. No werewolves allowed.

*Youth under 18 need to be accompanied by a legal guardian at this event. $10.

See website for more details.