Full Moon Night Creature Search

media release: Have you ever been out at dusk to listen for animals that are out at night? Now is your chance! Join us under the full moon to explore different parks the park for animals that are out at night, including owls. After an family-friendly interactive hike, we will enjoy fire under the stars and s'mores. There is no guarantee to see or hear an owl during this program.

Walk will meet at the shelter. We will end after the estimated 1.5 mile walk through the park.

Cost: $10 per adult. $5 per child. Kids under 2 are free.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration Required.