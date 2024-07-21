press release: Join Dane County Park staff for Full Moon Paddle experience. Staff will instruct you on basic paddling techniques, water safety, and then get you out on the water to try out your new skills! Staff will be on the water to assist you during the event. Wearing a PFD is required during this event, if you do not have one, one can be provided.

Cost: $20 per canoe rental or $10 per boat

Age: All

Our canoes can comfortably fit 3 adults or 2 adults and 1-2 children. Children must attend the program with an adult and an adult must be in the boat if there is a child under the age of 10.

Note: When registering, only register one adult to reserve your spot.

EVENT WILL BE CANCELLED IF THERE IS OVERCAST