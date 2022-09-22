Fun in the Park: Welcome to Fitchburg

media release: This park event is an opportunity for residents, organizations and business owners affected by the Town of Madison annexation to come out and meet city staff who can answer questions about the move into Fitchburg. Representatives from all City departments will be on hand to show you some of the amazing things the City offers. Spanish interpreters will be available. Free books and children's activities, food, tours of large vehicles, community resources, a bouncy house and more!

September 22, 2022, 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Southdale Park, 200 Deer Valley Road