Fun in the Sun
to
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
media release: Join us at Black Earth Children’s Museum as we celebrate Fun in the Sun. We have a variety of “sun” crafts for kids to express their creativity. Plus, the museum is full of fun, engaging, and interactive exhibits. Perfect for kids under 9 yrs old. Visit our website under Events for more activities.
Info
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
Kids & Family