Fun in the Sun

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Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515

media release: Join us at Black Earth Children’s Museum as we celebrate Fun in the Sun. We have a variety of “sun” crafts for kids to express their creativity. Plus, the museum is full of fun, engaging, and interactive exhibits. Perfect for kids under 9 yrs old. Visit our website under Events for more activities.

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Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
Kids & Family
608-767-2562
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Google Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-22 10:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-23 10:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fun in the Sun - 2026-07-24 10:00:00 ical