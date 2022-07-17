media release: Fun in the Sun Party

Sunday, 7/17/2022 from 12-4 pm, The Boneyard, 1018 Walsh Rd., Madison, WI 53714, (608) 216-8865

Come show off your love of summer! Dress yourself and your pup for a beach party!! There will be a Lagunitas tap takeover, a fundraiser for Albert's Dog Lounge with adoptable dogs to meet, Jason's Jerk and Quick Chef food trucks on-site, Sunday Best Pup here selling dog bandanas, and Dapper Dog Provisions here selling dog treats and supplies! The Boneyard will donate $1 of every Lagunitas tap beer sold to Albert's Dog Lounge from July 17-23!! Bring your dog to drink beer for a good cause!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1638742923173931/

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver