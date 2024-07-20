Fun Intended Pun Slam
media release: Wordplay competition with stand-up comedians between rounds! Eight audience members can sign up to compete! The competition is all on the fly, no prepared material needed.
Why: Because wordplay competitions are fun and we get to be silly and make puns in a group! And there will be fun prizes of random stuff!
