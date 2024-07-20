Fun Intended Pun Slam

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Wordplay competition with stand-up comedians between rounds! Eight audience members can sign up to compete! The competition is all on the fly, no prepared material needed.

Madison's, 119 King St, Madison, WI 53703, Saturday, July 20th, 7pm

Why: Because wordplay competitions are fun and we get to be silly and make puns in a group! And there will be fun prizes of random stuff!

Comedy
