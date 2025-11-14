media release: This isn't your ordinary concert; Fun Pianos! Dueling Pianos is an interactive extravaganza where you become part of the performance. Get ready to request your favorite songs, sing along at the top of your lungs, and even join in on stage with the performers. With a dynamic blend of humor, incredible piano skills, and boundless energy, Fun Pianos! promises an unforgettable night of laughter, camaraderie, and pure musical magic.

Adults - $25; Students/Seniors (65+) - $20; Children under 4 free with parent/guardian (lap seat).

Ticket Sale Policy

1. Online Ticket sales end 24 hours prior to the performance. If the show is sold out, it will be posted on our website, Instagram, and Fa cebook page.

2. Ticket sales are non-refundable except in the case of a canceled performance. Refunds can take the form of a gift certificate, which can go towards a future ticket purchase, or, a donation to our general operating fund.

3. Any questions about tickets or experiencing troubles in ordering? Contact Adam at 608-285-2717 (M-F 9am-4:30pm)