media release: Sun Prairie Historical Museum is orchestrating a collaboration of various city departments working in conjunction with local businesses and restaurants to bring 200 lucky participants, the Fun Prairie Historical Scavenger Race on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

This Scavenger Race, designed for teams of two adults, takes contestants to multiple Sun Prairie locations where they solve puzzles and complete tasks as quickly as possible. The first place winning team takes home $1,000, while second place wins $500 and third place wins $250.

Teams will be sent an orientation packet three days before the race begins and it will tell them when and where to report for their first task on Saturday. We are staggering start times at multiple locations around the city.

A socially distant game, conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown, utilizes QR Codes to start an activity clock and photos of completed tasks to end an activity time. By timing only the activities, contestants have no need to speed down Main Street and instead, it gives them an opportunity to stop in for lunch or check out a shop they have never been to.

100 tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 6 at www.cityofsunprairie.com/museumrace Entry fee for a team of two adults costs $80 and a phone with the ability to send photos and videos is required to play. All proceeds go to the Sun Prairie Water Tower Historic Preservation Fund to help repair the historic landmark, built in 1899.

NOTE: This event is part of the “Fun Prairie” campaign celebrating the National Parks & Recreation Month. Sun Prairie Mayor, Paul Esser, made a proclamation at last week’s City Council meeting to change the name of Sun Prairie to “Fun Prairie” for the month of July.

Event Info:

Location: Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum

115 East Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Event Category: Community, Fundraiser, Event

Website: www.cityofsunprairie.com/museumrace

Phone: 608-825-0837

Contact: Jennifer Harper, Museum Director

museum@cityofsunprairie.com

Date & Time: Saturday, July 31, 2021 (10am-6pm)