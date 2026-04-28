RSVP for Fun Prairie Pickleball Open

media release: The city of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department invites the community to take part in the 2026 Fun Prairie Pickleball Open, set for June 5-7 at Wyndham Hills Park. Designed as a fun, recreational tournament, the event welcomes players of all skill levels for a weekend centered on community, friendly competition, and the growing sport of pickleball.

The tournament will feature multiple divisions, including men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles at the 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0/4.5 levels. A special Adult/Child event will take place on Friday, followed by traditional tournament play on Saturday and Sunday.

“This event is all about creating a fun and welcoming environment for everyone,” said Chad Shelton, Recreation Director. “Whether you’re brand new to the game or play regularly, the Fun Prairie Pickleball Open is a great opportunity to get on the court, meet others, and enjoy the experience.”

Tournament play will consist of round robin pool play followed by medal rounds. Depending on division size, games will be played to either 11 or 15 points, with top finishers advancing to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals. The event is not DUPR-rated.

Registration closes at midnight on May 25. Participants are encouraged to register early, as those who sign up after the deadline will not be guaranteed an event t-shirt due to ordering timelines. Entry fees are $30 per event, with the exception of the Adult/Child division, which is $45. A $5 non-refundable service fee applies to each registration.

Held at Wyndham Hills Park, the Fun Prairie Pickleball Open continues to grow as a highlight event that brings together players from across the area in a relaxed and energetic setting. Participants can expect a well-organized tournament experience with a strong emphasis on fun, sportsmanship, and community connection.

For more information and to register, please visit https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/fun-prairie-pickleball-open-2026