Fundamentally Sound, The Michigan G-Men

media release: Join FS at our fall show for a night of a cappella you won't forget featuring lower-voiced group The Michigan G-Men, hailing from Michigan University.

Fundamentally Sound's fall show tickets are now live!! November 21st at 7pm at the Wisconsin Masonic Center. They are so grateful to have the Michigan G-Men joining us to open the performance. FS strives to differentiate themselves as a group devoted to creating intricate arrangements and staying on the cutting-edge of the collegiate a cappella scene. They have been hard at work this semester cooking up everything from Zac Brown Band to Lady Gaga, and of course a banger show video! You’ll definitely want to be there.