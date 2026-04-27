media release: Join FS at our spring show for an afternoon of a cappella you won't forget featuring Voices in your head from University of Chicago

Fundamentally Sound's spring show tickets are now live!! May 2, 2:30pm at the Overture Center. They are so grateful to have Voices in your Head joining them to open the performance. FS strives to differentiate themselves as a group devoted to creating intricate arrangements and staying on the cutting-edge of the collegiate a cappella scene. They have been hard at work this semester cooking up everything from Zac Brown Band to Lady Gaga, their competition set, and of course a banger show video! You’ll definitely want to be there.