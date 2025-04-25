Fundamentally Sound, The Naturals

Join FS at our spring show for a night of a cappella you won't forget featuring lower-voiced group The Naturals from Marquette University

Fundamentally Sound's spring show is coming up, April 25th 7pm at the Wisconsin Masonic Center. They are so grateful to have the Marquette Naturals joining them to open the performance. FS strives to differentiate themselves as a group devoted to creating intricate arrangements and staying on the cutting-edge of the collegiate a cappella scene. They have been hard at work this semester singing arrangements of everything from Zac Brown Band to Brittney Spears. This show will also feature their competition set which recently placed third at ICCA semifinals and a comedic show video! You’ll definitely want to be there.