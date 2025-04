media release: Join the Conversation! Recent funding cuts to the Local Food for Schools and Child Care program and the cancellation of the Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant are directly affecting Wisconsinites.

Join REAP, Healthy School Meals 4 All WI, Rooted and @welloggb for an open Zoom call on Tuesday, April 8, from 3–4 PM to discuss these changes, share insights, and collaborate on the paths forward!