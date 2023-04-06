Funding What Matters: How Could Wisconsin’s Budget Impact Racial Disparities?

media release: Every child and family in Wisconsin deserves to live safe, happy, and healthy lives, regardless of race or ethnicity, zip code, or immigration status. But for too long, some politicians have rigged the rules in favor of the wealthiest few at the expense of Wisconsin’s families.

We need to address the unjust barriers that affect communities of color more severely. The Wisconsin state budget is an opportunity to rewrite the rules, ensure the wealthiest pay what they owe, and provide our communities with better schools, quality affordable health care, and more.

Does the Governor’s budget proposal address racial disparities and, if so, how?

Also joining us will be representatives from Voces De La Frontera, Leaders Igniting Transformation, and more.