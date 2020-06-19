press release: In honor of Juneteenth, Bierock is tapping a barrel of 18th Street Brewery’s Nubian Overlord.

All profits from sales of this keg will go toward a black civic organization located here in Madison.

18th Street Brewery in Hammond, Indiana is one of the Midwest’s black-owned breweries.

Nubian Overlord is described as a “no-holds-barred Double IPA brewed with Warrior and a blend of hops” checking in at 10% ABV.

To celebrate the occasion, goblets will be priced at $5 each, $4 during Happy Hour (3 to 5 p.m.) and one-day-only special pricing on growlers at $15 each.

Typically growlers of this beer would be priced in excess of $20. Customers can bring in their own growler or purchase one on-site for $5.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. The event coincides with Bierock’s expansion of its operating hours with the bar closing at 10:00 p.m. as Madison enters Phase 2 of its Forward Dane plan.

Bierock is proud to continue its support of the community with this fundraiser.

Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.