Fungi Film Fest
to
Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come one, come all to celebrate all things fungi at the Madison screening of the Fungi Film Festival! We will be watching 14 mushroom & mycelium focused multi-genre short films, suitable for all ages. Join the mycelial community as we weather the winter together with good food and good company.
You are invited to bring your mushroom-loving friends and family, a dish or drink to pass for the potluck, or just yourself! Mushroom attire is highly encouraged :)
This event is free for all to attend. However, donations to our venue sponsor, the Wil-Mar Center, are greatly appreciated.
Check out the film lineup here.
Schedule of events - Sunday January 25
10:30 am - doors open
11:00 am - films start (1h runtime)
12:00 pm - intermission
12:30 pm - films start (1h runtime)
2:00 pm - cleanup party!
Email little.funguide [at] gmail [dot] com or reach out on instagram for questions, comments, or collaborations! See you soon!