Fungi Film Fest

media release: Come one, come all to celebrate all things fungi at the Madison screening of the Fungi Film Festival! We will be watching 14 mushroom & mycelium focused multi-genre short films, suitable for all ages. Join the mycelial community as we weather the winter together with good food and good company.

You are invited to bring your mushroom-loving friends and family, a dish or drink to pass for the potluck, or just yourself! Mushroom attire is highly encouraged :)

This event is free for all to attend. However, donations to our venue sponsor, the Wil-Mar Center, are greatly appreciated.

Check out the film lineup here.

Schedule of events - Sunday January 25

10:30 am - doors open

11:00 am - films start (1h runtime)

12:00 pm - intermission

12:30 pm - films start (1h runtime)

2:00 pm - cleanup party!

Email little.funguide [at] gmail [dot] com or reach out on instagram for questions, comments, or collaborations! See you soon!