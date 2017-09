RSVP for Fungi: Food for Thought

10/7/17 Saturday, 1–3:30 p.m.

UW- Madison Arboretum Class: Fungi—Food for Thought. Don’t fear fungi! They are incredibly diverse and play important roles in ecosystems. Learn the basic classes of fungi, growth and life cycles, and cultural significance. Instructor: Amy Jo Dusick, Arboretum naturalist. Come prepared for time outdoors. Fee: $25 (FOA $23). Preregister by Oct. 3. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. #608-263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/