The Funkee JBeez

press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

The Funkee JBeez is a music ensemble based out of Madison that is led by Grammy nominated drummer and 5 time Madison Area Music Association drummer of the year Joey B. Banks. The band is made up of some of the top musicians in the midwest and performs Funk, Soul, Pop and R&B music from the 70's to the present. The band is best known for their high energy Clyde Stubblefield tribute that features songs "The Funky Drummer" performed with James Brown. The band performs at shows and festivals around Madison area and Midwest region. Dance dance dance to the music of the Funkee JBeez!