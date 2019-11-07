RSVP for Funky Bird Ornament

press release: Make a funky woven bird to hang as an ornament or to decorate gift packages. This bird is made from a pre-woven diamond, and you will embellish it with beads, yarn, or felt to make it your own. All supplies for making one bird ornament provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Jane Grogan, Madison Knitters' Guild

Time: 5:30-8:30pm, Thursday, November 14

Registration Deadline: Thursday, November 7

Price: $26/$21 for Olbrich member