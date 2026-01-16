media release: USA | 2022 | 35mm | 85 min.

Director: Owen Kline

Cast: Daniel Zolghadri, Matthew Maher, Josh Pais

A gifted but self-absorbed teenage cartoonist bails on his comfortable suburban life to pursue his artistic passion straight into the gutter. Subletting a scary apartment in Trenton, he enters a cracked milieu of freaks and weirdos who seem ripped from the pages of his beloved underground comics. Full of memorable New Jersey misfits and produced by Ronald Bronstein and the Safdie brothers, this charmingly scrappy indie carries on the acerbically witty tradition of classic comix artists. Writer/director Owen Kline will appear in person to present a special 35mm print of Funny Pages, his feature debut, and answer questions in a post-screening discussion.

Owen Kline Presents!

“The young director Owen Kline packs worlds of cringe into Funny Pages — shame, disgust, embarrassment, sweaty sexual panic, acres of pustules — it’s all here in this terrific, tonally flawless feature debut,” wrote The New York Times’s chief film critic Manohla Dargis upon Funny Pages’ release in 2022. The story of a young aspiring comic book artist trying to shake off his comfortable suburban NJ upbringing, the movie is as honest and funny as any writer-director’s debut in recent memory. Premiering to significant acclaim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Funny Pages was distributed by A24 and has built up a serious cult following in the time since. On February 27, the film’s writer and director, Owen Kline, will appear in person at the Cinematheque to present his own, personal 35mm film print of Funny Pages. The screening will be preceded by a “Mystery Reel” of short films and weird 16mm ephemera curated by Kline, and on February 28 and March 1, Kline will personally introduce a marathon series of eight feature films he has selected, all of which have informed his artistic sensibility. Among the features is a new 35mm print of the 1965 Sal Mineo vehicle, Who Killed Teddy Bear?, directed by Kline’s grandfather, Joseph Cates, and featuring five minutes of footage restored that has not been seen in the decades since Teddy Bear’s release.