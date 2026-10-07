media release: The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue will host its inaugural Fur Ball on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at Garver Feed Mill in Madison. The fundraising event will bring together animal lovers, local businesses, and community supporters for an afternoon dedicated to helping cats in need.

Founded by Tom and Amy McGuire, The Fur Seasons is a Madison-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit cat rescue and sanctuary that provides a peaceful, home-like environment for cats rescued from abandonment, abuse, and other difficult circumstances, including cats brought to Wisconsin from Kuwait.

Unlike a traditional shelter, The Fur Seasons provides a cage-free environment where cats are treated as guests, with individualized veterinary care, enrichment, and the time they need to recover and prepare for adoption.

The rescue began with two cats, Bentley and Pluto, whose journeys from Kuwait inspired Tom and Amy to become more involved in international rescue efforts. What started with sponsoring cats and helping transport them to the United States eventually grew into The Fur Seasons, a sanctuary built around the belief that every cat deserves safety, dignity, and the opportunity for a loving home.

“When Amy and I started The Fur Seasons, we wanted to create a place where cats could feel safe, receive the care they deserve, and have the time they need to find their forever homes. Every cat who comes through our doors has a story, and every rescue is made possible by people who believe in what we’re doing. The Fur Ball is a chance to bring our community together, celebrate those stories, and raise the support we need to keep giving more cats a second chance.”

— Tom McGuire, co-founder, The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue

The Fur Ball will feature cocktails, small bites, entertainment, a raffle, and a silent auction with items and experiences donated by local businesses and community partners. Guests will also have an opportunity to learn more about the rescue's work and the cats whose lives have been changed through the support of donors, volunteers, and adopters.

Proceeds from the event will support The Fur Seasons' ongoing rescue efforts, veterinary care, sanctuary operations, and the individualized care provided to its feline guests.

Event Details

What: The Fur Ball: Cocktails. Cats. A Cause.

When: Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Garver Feed Mill, Madison, Wisconsin

Tickets:

General Admission: $65

VIP Supporter: $125

Tickets and event information: www.fur-seasons.org

Sponsorships and auction donations: Local businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event through sponsorships or donated items and experiences are encouraged to contact [email protected].

About The Fur Seasons

The Fur Seasons is a Madison, Wisconsin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue and sanctuary founded by Tom and Amy McGuire. Inspired by their experiences helping rescue cats from Kuwait, the organization provides compassionate, individualized care for cats rescued from abandonment, abuse, and other difficult circumstances in the United States and abroad.

The sanctuary offers a peaceful, cage-free environment where cats receive veterinary care, enrichment, and the time they need to heal before being thoughtfully matched with adoptive families.

To learn more about The Fur Seasons, visit https://fur-seasons.org/.