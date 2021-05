press release: Mounds Pet Food Warehouse is having an event June 13, 2021 called Mounds Fur-Fest at Mounds Middleton (8311 UNIVERSITY AVE., MIDDLETON, WI 53562).

It will support three local rescues - Underdog Pet Rescue, Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin, Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue. Major pet brands will be present. There will be giveaways, coupons, and sales all weekend long at all Mounds locations. More information is at the link below.

https://moundspet.com/mounds- fur-fest-2021/