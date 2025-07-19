media release: Saturday, July 19, 9am-3pm

event link:

Come shop a vast array of furniture, home goods, collectibles, and more!

Proceeds from all sales will go to Kadampa Meditation Center Madison to support their efforts to help the people of the Madison area and beyond find solutions to problems in daily life, and develop and maintain inner peace. Only by increasing our own inner peace, can we bring about world peace.

As our founder, Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso (Geshe-la) says, “Without inner peace, outer peace is impossible.”

Furniture & Rummage Sale will be held in the parking lot of Kadampa Meditation Center Madison.

Would you like to donate items or set up a seller's table?

Send an email to admin@meditationinmadison.org and include a description of the items you have.