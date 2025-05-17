media release: Join the race to help pets in need by registering for the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 12th Annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk. This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 17, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.

Register before April 10th to get early bird pricing! Visit furryfriends5k.org/register to sign up on-line or stop by the shelter to fill out a registration form. Registering early guarantees participants an awesome race day T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from the event sponsors—and saves them $5 off registration! Register now for the early bird pricing of $30.00 for ages 14 and up and $20.00 for ages 13 and under. Early bird pricing ends April 10th. We’ll also have our KidK Obstacle Course so that our kiddos aged 1-6 can join in on the fun!

Hundreds of human participants and their canine companions have taken part in this race, providing our community with a healthy and fun event. The scenic, flat course ensures that first time walkers and runners can comfortably participate alongside more serious runners. Awards will be given for top finishers—and all runners get a 2025 finisher medal! Along with the race, the day will feature many area vendors, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, music, and a day of tail wagging fun!

Last year, we helped 1,400 animals find their new homes—thanks to donors like you! When you participate in the Furry Friends 5K, you’re helping more animals receive the care they need so they can find their forever home here in Southern Wisconsin! For more information, please contact Madison at mcummings@hsjc-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048

About The Humane Society of Jefferson County

The mission of the Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) is to improve the lives of animals in need through compassionate care, adoption, advocacy and education while also inspiring humane communities that foster kindness and respect for all. Since 1922, HSJC has been serving the community and its animals. Your support can help us make an even bigger impact in the years to come!