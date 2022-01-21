Further Up the Spiral, Rad Habits

MadPower Training Center-Tiger Tavern, Fitchburg 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: FREE SHOW (5 dollar donations accepted at bar)

Further Up The Spiral & Rad Habits are both bands consisting of Madison Music Foundry students! All members met each other through Rock Workshop & have decided to come together & unite forces for one special night!

Both bands influenced by punk rock, a mix of originals & covers will be played to remind you of your angsty teenage years!

https://www.facebook.com/events/3335503116735219/

Info

Music
608-212-0654
