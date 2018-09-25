Future Challenges for the Great Lakes

press release: Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

Jim Hurley, director of the University of Wisconsin Aquatic Sciences Center (UW Sea Grant and UW Water Resources institutes), discusses the latest research on emerging issues facing the Great Lakes, including invasive species, water quality, climate change and coastal community resilience.

Plus, get your hands wet with interactive experiments and trivia.

7 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Free, registration requested

http://discovery.wisc.edu/ crossroads