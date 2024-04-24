The Future of Flagship Universities

media release: Flagships, once the crown jewel of higher education, are facing drastic budget cuts and politically motivated attacks. What does this mean for the future? Our panel will discuss national trends, how UW-Madison compares to our peers, and what that means for Wisconsin.

PROFS President Michael Bernard-Donals will moderate the panel: University of Wisconsin Education Professor Taylor Odle, University of Minnesota Education Professor David Weerts, and journalist Elaine Povich (Stateline).

Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.