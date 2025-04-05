media release: RCC GameChangers, a program of RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, is excited to announce their upcoming rally and march - The Future of Autonomy: Respect My Voice, Protect My Choice. GameChangers are a group of Dane County high school students who are passionate about ending sexual violence and intersecting oppressions in our community.

Their event will take place Saturday, April 5. Beginning at 11:00 am at Peace Park, we will march to the King St. corner of Capitol Square for speeches from local leaders and youth activists. The rally is expected to begin by 11:20 am and end by 1:30pm.

Now more than ever, young people need to be empowered to speak up for themselves and deserve to be heard. Join us to show support for young activists as they continue the fight for autonomy and their ability to determine their futures. Hear about what is most important to them - from survivor support to reproductive justice to trans liberation. Attendees will also learn how to support local organizations and get involved in our community, to make a lasting commitment to what young people need.

Stand up for young voices with us on Saturday, April 5th, and wear green to show unity with our cause! Be ready to walk outdoors, bring signs, and invite your friends.

For more information, visit our Instagram: @rccgamechangers

For more questions, please contact: courtney.schwalbach@thercc.org or (608) 669-7753