The Future of Cancer Care: A Path Toward Personalized Treatment

media release: Join the Morgridge Institute for Research for a special webinar to learn about novel approaches to delivering precision cancer therapies. We’ll discuss groundbreaking methods among biomedical engineers and clinicians to tailor treatments to patients.

Join Melissa Skala, PhD (Morgridge Institute for Research) and Mark Burkard, MD, PhD (UW School of Medicine & Public Health), for a conversation about how engineers, scientists and physicians are working together to illuminate the path toward personalized cancer treatments.

Dr. Skala will tell us how her lab grows patient cells and uses biomedical optical imaging technology to develop novel treatment plans. Dr. Burkard focuses on precision treatments tailored to each patient’s genetic makeup and collaborates across Wisconsin to customize metastatic cancer treatments.

Join us and learn about the transformation happening in oncology and the pioneering work to create a new future in cancer care in Wisconsin and beyond.