The Future of Farming in Dane County

media release: Food brings us together—at the table and in our community. Have you ever wondered where your food comes from—or how local farmers are working to grow it sustainably and make it more accessible to our community?

Join Sustain Dane at Vitruvian Farms in McFarland for a lively farm and food event that shares how we can build a more resilient and inclusive food future. This program aims to bridge the gap between growers and consumers, strengthen local food networks, and support a thriving, inclusive regional food system.

Attendees will be introduced to the Dane County Food Action Plan and hear from a panel of three local farmers who are talking about land access and farm preservation, the regional food system, and sustainable practices and resiliency. Participants will have the opportunity to contribute ideas and feedback to help shape a more equitable and sustainable food future. The program will also include a Vitruvian farm tour, local food, and time to connect with fellow attendees.

Tuesday, August 12, 5:30–8:00 PM

We will meet at Vitruvian Farms in McFarland. Please park in designated areas and follow the appropriate signage.

Vitruvian Farms: 2727 US-51, McFarland, WI 53558

Agenda

5:30–6:00 PM: Arrival, networking, and local food sampling

6:00– 6:55 PM: Program: Dane County Food Action Plan Introduction, Farmer Panel, and Q&A

6:55–7:15 PM: Vitruvian Farm tour

7:15 – 8:00 PM: Networking

Email samantha@sustaindane.org with any questions or if cost is a barrier.

This event is open public and has limited space. Please let us know if you are no longer able to attend the program.