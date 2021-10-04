ONLINE: Future of John Nolen Drive

media release: The City of Madison Engineering Division invites the public to the first public information meeting for the upcoming John Nolen Drive Reconstruction Project, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 4, 2021, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

The virtual public information meeting will include general information, impact, ways to connect, a question and answer panel with project staff and additional breakout focus groups to collaborate and engage with attendees. The project staff wants to hear from the community and engage on what the community wants from John Nolen Drive.

The City of Madison Engineering Division is working in collaboration with KL Engineering , EQT By Design and Urban Assets Consulting on this project.

The John Nolen Drive Reconstruction project will have a number of structural design improvements along the causeway between North Shore Drive and Olin Avenue.

A number of improvements are being considered, including:

Reconstruction of six bridges along the causeway

Lane configuration and cross section changes

Expansion of the existing path to separate bike path and pedestrian lanes

Shoreline reconstruction along Lake Monona

Pedestrian and bike underpass between North Shore Drive and Broom Street

Reconstruction of storm sewer

Traffic signals and street lighting

Others to be determined through public involvement process

Project Schedule

2021-2023: Preliminary Design

2024-2025: Final Design

2026-2027: Construction

Public engagement is a central element to the planning process for this project. The public involvement process will utilize a range of tools including public meetings and workshops, small group meetings, surveys, event tabling and intercept interviews, and other effective methods proven to ensure the final designs are informed by the community.

Fast facts about John Nolen Drive

Causeway opened: 1968

Start of Causeway Filling: 1965

Last time major construction: 1995

Average number of vehicles that travel on John Nolen Drive per day: roughly 48,000

Average number of bikes that travel along John Nolen Drive per day: roughly 4,000

Resources

John Nolen Drive Project Page

Register for the Oct. 4, 2021 Public Information Meeting

A survey will be released in the coming weeks to learn more about what the community wants to see included in this project, in addition to other public engagement opportunities. The City will share the survey when it’s available.