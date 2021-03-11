ONLINE: The Future of Plastics

media release: The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management, and the Weston Roundtable invite you to explore the future of plastic with engineers and business leaders who are at the forefront of recycling science. Currently, recycling is viewed by many as expensive and difficult with experts estimating that only 9 percent of plastic has been recycled since the 1950s. Today, new technology and an improved understanding of plastic chemistry is helping to make recycling and upcycling easier and less expensive. Join us as leading experts discuss the improved recycling methods and circular initiatives that will allow more plastic to be reused and recycled.

Guest speakers include: