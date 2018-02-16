Exhibition dates: February 16 – April 15, 2018. Artists’ reception (free and open to the public): Friday, February 16, 5:00–7:00, with informal presentations in the Wisconsin Studio beginning at 5:30 pm.

Gallery talk with Helen John, Madison Design Professionals: Sunday, March 11, 2–3:00 pm

Art@Noon with Jeremy Wineberg & Anders Zanichkowsky: Friday, April 13, 12–1:00 pm

press release:

The Wisconsin Academy is pleased to announce the opening of Future Possible: Imagining Madison at our James Watrous Gallery in Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. Developed with the support of Madison Community Foundation, this exhibition brings together a group of local artists, architects, and designers who know and love the city to envision what it could look like 75 years from now.

"The accelerating rate of technological, social, and environmental change greatly complicates any vision of the world beyond the next ten to twenty years," says Future Possible curator and Watrous gallery director Jody Clowes. "But that uncertainty also opens up space to dream. It gives us permission to open our minds and imagine a better tomorrow."

The artists and architects represented in the show include Lou Host-Jablonski, Ed Linville, Ashley Robertson, Kate Stalker, Jeremy Wineberg, and Anders Zanichkowsky, as well as members of Madison Design Professionals. The work they’ve created for Future Possible ranges from innovative building proposals to “big-picture” plans for energy and water use to provocative artwork that challenges conventional thinking about what the future holds. The exhibition also features John Miller’s illustrations for Yahara 2070, videos featuring young participants in Terrace Town and HipHop Architecture Camp, and selected images of unrealized visions for Madison.

The exhibition and related events are supported by a grant from the Madison Community Foundation, as part of the Foundation’s 75th Anniversary Year of Giving. We appreciate the powerful investment the Foundation is making in the community by encouraging creative thought and imagination.

“Our 75th anniversary Year of Giving has been enhanced and enriched by the work of local artists through projects like Future Possible: Imagining Madison," says Tom Linfield, Vice President of Community Impact, Madison Community Foundation. “The Watrous Gallery will come alive with ideas and inspiration around imagining Madison’s future and potential, and we’re delighted to be part of this stimulating conversation.”