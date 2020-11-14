ONLINE: Future Retro

× Expand Oskar Enander Skiier Lexi duPont in "Future Retro" from Warren Miller Entertainment.

press release: In the first-ever digital release of a full-length Warren Miller feature film, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) is excited to bring its audience the digital release of the brand’s 71st film, Future Retro.

In Future Retro, progressive, young female skiers Lexi duPont and Amie Engerbretson journey to the heart of deep-rooted ski culture in Switzerland, and freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major rip the endless peaks of Iceland, using a 1,300-year-old farm as their base camp. A trio of world-class snowboarders Elena Hight, Danny Davis and Nick Russell travel to Antarctica and witness the impact of climate change.

A G/A virtual ticket costs $30 and will accommodate 1-4 people on a single device with each guest receiving door-prize entry, including ski gear, swag and more. See a trailer for the film here.

Legendary skiers Scot Schmidt and the Egan brothers show a new crop of athletes how they were responsible for the extreme-skiing movement of the ’80s and ’90s, and the next generation of skiers and riders show us what it means to challenge the status quo. From competitive triumph on the road to the podium at the World Cup in Killington to pushing boundaries of big-mountain skiing in Alaska, Future Retro will be that connection—past, present and future.

As winter enthusiasts gear up to get outside this season, the health and wellness of the Warren Miller audience is considered a top priority. With this in mind, the world-renowned production company has opted to share the 2020 film via a premium, virtual film format in November 2020.

Like any Warren Miller film premiere, these virtual events will be lively and will act as the official kickoff to winter. Consisting of a one-hour virtual red carpet, with athlete appearances, behind-the-scenes interviews, sponsor shout-outs and vintage throwbacks, these premieres will be hosted by Olympian and longtime Warren Miller narrator Jonny Moseley.

Viewers will be invited to transform their living room, garage, backyard, basement or beyond into the ultimate ski film premiere venue. Small, socially-safe watch parties are welcome for the livestreaming events, and attendees can stream or cast the film from their internet browser onto their smart TVs or streaming devices via their smartphones or desktop. Viewers will have access to the event for up to 48 hours, and each virtual ticket includes up to 4 people––

complete with entries into the nightly door prizes, national sweepstakes and up to four coupon codes. Should someone want to attend with more guests, they will be encouraged to purchase additional tickets.

The virtual tour will take place through three regional events across North America, with the Mountain/Central show taking place on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“Hopefully the convenience and accessibility of the virtual experience will reach a new and wider audience, who may not have been able to attend a live show for geographical or other reasons,” says 20-year Warren Miller filmmaking veteran and producer Josh Haskins. “And of course we’re excited to provide the event atmosphere virtually to our dedicated longtime fans. They will just need to be their own bartenders during the show.”

Join this collective experience as the legacy continues. Go to warrenmller.com to learn more.

Featured Athletes: Jim Ryan | Kaylin Richardson | Lexi duPont | Amie Engerbretson | Baker Boyd | Victor Major | Forrest Jillson | Tanner Rainville | Tom Day | John Egan | Dan Egan | Scot Schmidt | Jack Lovely | Maria Lovely | Parkin Costain | Elena Hight | Danny Davis | Nick Russell | Marcus Caston

Film Destinations: Vermont | Switzerland | Iceland | Alaska | Montana | Antarctica | Utah